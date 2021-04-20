Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mateusz Beczek

CryptoUP! - mobile app

Mateusz Beczek
Mateusz Beczek
Hire Me
  • Save
CryptoUP! - mobile app logo creative concept trade mobile ui app design mobiledesign ux ui app finance bitcoin crypto trend minimalism
Download color palette

Current situation with bitcoins and cryptocurrencies inspired me to create the layout of the application of cryptocurrencies , what do you think about it ?

Mateusz Beczek
Mateusz Beczek
UI/UX Design & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Mateusz Beczek

View profile
    • Like