Factual - Web Layouts

branding geolocation location data ai design ux ui
We leveraged infographic-style art and color blocks to break up the sections of a blog for Factual, a geolocation company.

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at https://klugeinteractive.com/contact/

Posted on Apr 20, 2021
