Kaleo - Video Explainers

Simple motion graphics were key to creating impactful video explainers for Kaleo, a company that aggregates, organizes and retains a company’s collective institutional knowledge so that it becomes a powerful tool for all employees to access and build upon. To convey the meaning and benefits of this sophisticated product, we used simple examples to demonstrates its effectiveness.

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at https://klugeinteractive.com/contact/

Posted on Apr 20, 2021
Creative Technology Studio

