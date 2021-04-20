Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kluge

Ballet Booklet

Kluge
Kluge
Ballet Booklet
It felt only natural that the booklet would be produced in ballet-tights pink and black. Clean, crisp, and professional with stark contrast that allows for easier reading as you approach curtain call.

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at https://klugeinteractive.com/contact/

Posted on Apr 20, 2021
