Marat Daukayev - School of Ballet

We created the flowing script for the ballet school, extending the color palette in royal blue and deep crimson for their holiday production of the Nutcracker. Kluge also developed the laurel and lute logo as a reflection of a dancer with their arms held aloft.

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at https://klugeinteractive.com/contact/

Posted on Apr 20, 2021
Creative Technology Studio

