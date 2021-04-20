Kluge

Call of Duty - Endowment / Website

We were proud to work with Call of Duty on a website to support veterans, showcasing data graphically with a simple color palette to let the data and video storytelling shine.

Posted on Apr 20, 2021
Creative Technology Studio

