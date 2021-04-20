Kluge

Caltech - Entrepreneurs Forum / Web Layouts

Kluge
Kluge
  • Save
Caltech - Entrepreneurs Forum / Web Layouts branding learning edutech education university entrepreneur caltech design webdesign kluge
Caltech - Entrepreneurs Forum / Web Layouts branding learning edutech education university entrepreneur caltech design webdesign kluge
Download color palette
  1. caltech 2.jpg
  2. caltech1.jpg

Caltech is a storied research university with a long list of distinguished alumni, a number of whom have presented at the Caltech Entrepreneurs Forum. When designing this events site, we simplified and streamlined their iconography and visual style for a cleaner look.

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at https://klugeinteractive.com/contact/

Kluge
Kluge
Creative Technology Studio

More by Kluge

View profile
    • Like