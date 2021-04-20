Sabila S. Sulaiman

BagiBuku - Books Donation Mobile App

BagiBuku came from my experience while joining a book community. We used to gather books as many as possible to share them with those who need to read books. The problem is not every donor has time to deliver their books to our HQ. So this is my exploration if we want to help the donors who want to share their books everywhere. I hope you like it!

