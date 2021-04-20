Purrweb UI

Activity Tracker App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Activity Tracker App goal diet app health sport counter steps productivity productivity app activity tracker startup mvp react native online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Activity Tracker App goal diet app health sport counter steps productivity productivity app activity tracker startup mvp react native online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Activity Tracker App goal diet app health sport counter steps productivity productivity app activity tracker startup mvp react native online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot_.png
  2. tools_.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, everyone! Wanna share with you our new shot — Activity Tracker! An app allows you to track your activity, count the steps you went and calories you ate! 👣

The main screen displays activity statistics for days. where you can view the result for the current day 🏃‍♀️

🆒 On the second screen, you can view the result of each month by selecting the main indicators and setting a goal for each of them — the indicator on the right displays the percentage of approaching the goal!

🌸In the color palette, shades from pale pink and lemon to fresh azure echo each other. This color combination has a positive, energizing quality that's more important than ever in activity apps 🦋

😎 Due to the visual design, the user is more easily tuned to achieve goals, and a simple and minimalistic interface allows you to focus on the main thing.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. We already have experience in designing healthcare app, check out our case 😉

Created by Anna Kozina

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like