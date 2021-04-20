Activity Tracker App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, everyone! Wanna share with you our new shot — Activity Tracker! An app allows you to track your activity, count the steps you went and calories you ate! 👣

The main screen displays activity statistics for days. where you can view the result for the current day 🏃‍♀️

🆒 On the second screen, you can view the result of each month by selecting the main indicators and setting a goal for each of them — the indicator on the right displays the percentage of approaching the goal!

🌸In the color palette, shades from pale pink and lemon to fresh azure echo each other. This color combination has a positive, energizing quality that's more important than ever in activity apps 🦋

😎 Due to the visual design, the user is more easily tuned to achieve goals, and a simple and minimalistic interface allows you to focus on the main thing.

Created by Anna Kozina

