Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Backpack Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Backpack Mockup school satchel pack backpacking purse baggage case zipper student packsack schoolbag rucksack haversack backpack bag knapsack sport download psd mockup
Backpack Mockup school satchel pack backpacking purse baggage case zipper student packsack schoolbag rucksack haversack backpack bag knapsack sport download psd mockup
Backpack Mockup school satchel pack backpacking purse baggage case zipper student packsack schoolbag rucksack haversack backpack bag knapsack sport download psd mockup
Backpack Mockup school satchel pack backpacking purse baggage case zipper student packsack schoolbag rucksack haversack backpack bag knapsack sport download psd mockup
Backpack Mockup school satchel pack backpacking purse baggage case zipper student packsack schoolbag rucksack haversack backpack bag knapsack sport download psd mockup
Backpack Mockup school satchel pack backpacking purse baggage case zipper student packsack schoolbag rucksack haversack backpack bag knapsack sport download psd mockup
Backpack Mockup school satchel pack backpacking purse baggage case zipper student packsack schoolbag rucksack haversack backpack bag knapsack sport download psd mockup
Backpack Mockup school satchel pack backpacking purse baggage case zipper student packsack schoolbag rucksack haversack backpack bag knapsack sport download psd mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 9.jpg

Backpack Mockup

Price
$10.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Backpack Mockup
$10.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market

Product includes:
• 5 psd with isolated backpack (front, side and back views);
• 8 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• backpack color and design;
• belts and shoulder straps color and design;
• elements color (zipper tape, metal elements, stiching, puller, belt stabilizer);
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like