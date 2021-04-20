Travelin Mobile apps

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Travelin is a mobile application for travelers to make it easier to book hotels and book flight tickets. Travelin look is inspired by the ocean waves on the soothing beach and is excited to enjoy a vacation
Open for Freelance Work
I am available for UI/UX project, Please DM me. Thank you