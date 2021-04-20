Alexander Tek

Take away coffee shop

Take away coffee shop blender3d 3d artist shop kiosk colorful creative artwork cinema4d clean coffee minimal 3d art render illustration illustrator digital digitalart digital art c4d 3d
The small coffee kiosk from the generator project.

I have used Blender 3d cycles render and I've made it in collaboration with Victoria Arseni.

If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru

Personal site
Instagram
Behance

