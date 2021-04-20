Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Konstantin Shtanko™

Gargantua Grid UI

Gargantua Grid UI animation animated future interface ui ux desktop web grid
Gargantua Grid UI
I came up with a new grid for the data masking service.

In my work, I was inspired by the image of a black hole. I wanted the interface to look futuristic and at the same time be familiar to the average web user.

We are currently working on a full presentation.

Dream and enjoy your life!

Posted on Apr 20, 2021
