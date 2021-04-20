Sanja Zakovska

Salary Calculator Form

Salary Calculator Form saas currency converter currency exchange fx input fields input field remote dashboard app web ui design system employee tax salary calculator calculate form inputs input
Don’t you just hate it when you want to hire a remote employee and you don’t know what their local currency is, or what your tax obligations are in that country?

Panther customers can now input the employee's salary in the currency in which they are being invoiced (eg. EUR), or in the employee's local currency (eg. AUD). We'll do the currency conversion for them.

We'll even select the correct currency for them based on the employee's tax residence!

On top of that, they can also see an automated calculation for their employer obligations in the country.

See this input in action here
https://twitter.com/sanjazakovska/status/1383090165225250816

Remote hiring simplified ❤️🌎

Head of Product at Panther (now hiring)
