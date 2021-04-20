Salary Calculator Form

Don’t you just hate it when you want to hire a remote employee and you don’t know what their local currency is, or what your tax obligations are in that country?

Panther customers can now input the employee's salary in the currency in which they are being invoiced (eg. EUR), or in the employee's local currency (eg. AUD). We'll do the currency conversion for them.

We'll even select the correct currency for them based on the employee's tax residence!

On top of that, they can also see an automated calculation for their employer obligations in the country.

Remote hiring simplified ❤️🌎