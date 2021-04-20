Salary Calculator Form

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Don’t you just hate it when you want to hire a remote employee and you don’t know what their local currency is, or what your tax obligations are in that country?
Panther customers can now input the employee's salary in the currency in which they are being invoiced (eg. EUR), or in the employee's local currency (eg. AUD). We'll do the currency conversion for them.
We'll even select the correct currency for them based on the employee's tax residence!
On top of that, they can also see an automated calculation for their employer obligations in the country.
See this input in action here
https://twitter.com/sanjazakovska/status/1383090165225250816
Remote hiring simplified ❤️🌎