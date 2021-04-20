Cybersport LootBox — 3D Concept

Hey, people!

Here we show you a concept for a cybersports lootbox. In collaboration with our illustrator, we developed a visual concept. He individually drew each model from scratch, inspired by the most trends in 3D modeling and conceptual game design.

What do you think? Would you use this gun in a game?

You can also check other loot boxes we made:

https://clickable.agency/cases/lootboxes/

Press “L” if you like it ❤️

Press “Hire us” if you want to work with us.

Check our works on:

Instagram | Facebook | Behance

Visit our page