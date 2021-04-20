Illustration Zone

Planet Woman - Earth Week 2021

Planet Woman - Earth Week 2021 creative green peace conceptual art conceptual illustration illustrator mariacardelliart plastic save the planet save the earth go green pollution no to plastic clean oceans editorial art editorial illustration illustration digital illustrationartist illustration agency illustration
Two days till Earth Day! Planet Woman by Maria Cardelli. Only colour in the ocean: the plastic containers.
GPGP is real and the pile is only getting bigger...
