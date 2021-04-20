Tanzania - Landing Page Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A landing page can be called a selling presentation. It draws the attention of users to the selling proposition, demonstrates its advantages, and leads to the desired action.
The landing page allows you to sell here and now. Isn't that what you need?
BTW, on the Outcrowd blog, you can find out about all the features of landing pages that you might not know about.
***
Prepare yourself hello@outcrowd.io
Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook