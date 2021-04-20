Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Abdurrahman

EPAS - Ecommerce Farmer App

Muhammad Abdurrahman
Muhammad Abdurrahman
Hire Me
  • Save
EPAS - Ecommerce Farmer App article registration farmers market ecommerce app branding app details homepage features
EPAS - Ecommerce Farmer App article registration farmers market ecommerce app branding app details homepage features
EPAS - Ecommerce Farmer App article registration farmers market ecommerce app branding app details homepage features
EPAS - Ecommerce Farmer App article registration farmers market ecommerce app branding app details homepage features
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - EPAS.png
  2. Register - 1.png
  3. E-PAS Home 2.png
  4. Pojok Tani.png

About project:

EPAS is an e-commerce farming app, starting only with the act of buying it. A leading ecommerce farm company plans to build an app which will allow users to order fertilizer, and have them delivered on a date of their choosing. This mobile app can be used on both Android and iOS devices. Farmers will be able to offer their services to a broader audience, and they will also have access to consumers who want local produce.

As always, feel free to give me some feedback. Do not hesitate to press the ❤️ button if you love/like my work.
-----
I'm available for creating stuff for you. Drop me your project at my email: mhd.abdur03@gmail.com
-----
You can reach me on another platform here
LinkedIn | | Instagram || Medium

Muhammad Abdurrahman
Muhammad Abdurrahman
Enthusiast UX design and lifelong student.
Hire Me

More by Muhammad Abdurrahman

View profile
    • Like