围绕【金色】做了三个方案，一个是纯金属类型的电话icon，这个样式灵感来源于奖杯、勋章等。后面两个风格样式来源于高端定制皮质奢侈品，比如路易威登的包包、皮带等。

Three schemes are made around [gold]. One is a pure metal telephone icon, which is inspired by trophies, medals and so on. The latter two styles come from high-end customized leather luxury goods, such as Louis vuitton bags and belts.