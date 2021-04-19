🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
围绕【金色】做了三个方案，一个是纯金属类型的电话icon，这个样式灵感来源于奖杯、勋章等。后面两个风格样式来源于高端定制皮质奢侈品，比如路易威登的包包、皮带等。
Three schemes are made around [gold]. One is a pure metal telephone icon, which is inspired by trophies, medals and so on. The latter two styles come from high-end customized leather luxury goods, such as Louis vuitton bags and belts.