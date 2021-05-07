Aleksandar Savic

Expand Achievement.
Icons for TBC app in Colaboration with Neopix.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-burger-collective/id1187749108

New achievements for The Burger Collective app are here! The experience of reviewing burgers just got better with new gamification and badges of honor.

