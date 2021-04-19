Ana Latincic

Daily UI #007 Game Settings

Daily UI #007 Game Settings ui ux game design settings game settings ui dailyuichallenge daily ui
Daily UI #007 Settings. For the settings challenge I decided to make settings for an imaginary space game.
Illustration by storytale.io/packages/stubborn-generator/

Posted on Apr 19, 2021
