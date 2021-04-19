Fifth Third Mobile App: A Case Study

When Fifth Third, my previous bank, updated their mobile app, I was excited to see how they would change it for the better. However, I disliked what they built. For starters, on the landing page after logging in, they had a simple navigation bar and just the accounts you had through them, and I liked that. With the new update, they added a bunch of buttons underneath of the accounts that ended up making the page feel messy, as well as nullifying the navigation pane as all of the functionality was moved into buttons on the landing page. If I had designed it, I would have not included the buttons, in my after image, I replaced the clunky and chunky ask us panel and made it into a navigation bar, as well as removed all of the extra buttons that made the landing page feel clunky.

On the login screen, overall I really liked what they did with it. The colors help differentiate the app from the others, and before the update the login screen featured a blank screen for the most part, so I enjoy the color scheme. My only peeve in this screen, is the three lined button in the top right, as far as I can tell, it does nothing. When I tap it, drag or slide, it animates the screen, but otherwise doesn’t change anything within the screen outside of animating it. In my version, I just removed that button, as I feel it is unnecessary