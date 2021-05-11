Leon Brown
The Future is Cyber, 2021

Visual identity for Tessian’s annual International Womens’ Day report into equal employment opportunity within cybersecurity. Launched each year to celebrate the successes of women in technology, and what more the industry can do to close the attainment gap.

