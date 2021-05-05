Leon Brown
Tessian

How to Hack a Human, 2021

Leon Brown
Tessian
Leon Brown for Tessian
  • Save
How to Hack a Human, 2021 startup security technology cybersecurity graphic identity social media report identity facebook social
How to Hack a Human, 2021 startup security technology cybersecurity graphic identity social media report identity facebook social
Download color palette
  1. [Studio][Work][2021-01][How-to-Hack-a-Human] Comp-4b.jpg
  2. [Studio][Work][2021-01][How-to-Hack-a-Human] Facebook-1b.jpg

Visual identity for Tessian’s flagship research report on oversharing in the age of social engineering, and how the breadcrumbs of data we leave can be exploited by hackers to enact devastating attacks against people and businesses.

Tessian
Tessian

More by Tessian

View profile
    • Like