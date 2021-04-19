Trending designs to inspire you
https://www.instagram.com/yu.ko_life/
Draw this dryad girl in your style and post it on Instagram with the hashtagpost #yuko_nature
I will post all participant's works in my Instagram story 💚
At the end of May (05/31/2021) the great random will choose the winner who will receive a nice prize (a digital portrait and a very nice present)💋
You can draw:
- in any style
- in any format
- in your style (from your perspective)
Good luck!🍀