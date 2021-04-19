https://www.instagram.com/yu.ko_life/

Draw this dryad girl in your style and post it on Instagram with the hashtagpost #yuko_nature

I will post all participant's works in my Instagram story 💚

At the end of May (05/31/2021) the great random will choose the winner who will receive a nice prize (a digital portrait and a very nice present)💋

You can draw:

- in any style

- in any format

- in your style (from your perspective)

Good luck!🍀