The client wanted a simple yet strong design to commemorate a Greek national holiday and bicentennial celebration. We pondered over different monumental figures representative of the occasion, alongside what other brands were doing and decided to go with a symbol instead of a portrait/figure. We chose the helmet of Theodore Kolokotronis, housed in the National Museum of Athens, and created a minimal, clean, and modern illustration of it as a symbol representing not only the late wearer but the entire movement that he had supported.