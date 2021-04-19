Tiffany MA

History

Tiffany MA
Tiffany MA
  • Save
History print digital digital illustrator digital art digital illustration branding vector adobe illustrator graphic ui art minimal icon clean web illustrator illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

The client wanted a simple yet strong design to commemorate a Greek national holiday and bicentennial celebration. We pondered over different monumental figures representative of the occasion, alongside what other brands were doing and decided to go with a symbol instead of a portrait/figure. We chose the helmet of Theodore Kolokotronis, housed in the National Museum of Athens, and created a minimal, clean, and modern illustration of it as a symbol representing not only the late wearer but the entire movement that he had supported.

Tiffany MA
Tiffany MA

More by Tiffany MA

View profile
    • Like