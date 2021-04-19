The client wanted a modern and minimalist take on ancient remains and how they affect modern decor, design and aesthetics. I began by researching images of popular antique remains from various locations they visited and had bookmarked alongside the aesthetic and message they discussed they wished to go for. I paired this with research on light and ancient marble sculpture and began the process of selecting forms that are more globally familiar such as Apollo, illustrated here and began illustrating forms by reducing them to their light/shadow palettes. Through this process I reached to this design.