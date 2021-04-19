Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tiffany MA

Apollo

Tiffany MA
Tiffany MA
  • Save
Apollo vector art neutral colors neutrals digital illustrator digital illustration adobe illustrator clean graphic art graphic design app web illustrator minimal icon branding design illustration
Download color palette

The client wanted a modern and minimalist take on ancient remains and how they affect modern decor, design and aesthetics. I began by researching images of popular antique remains from various locations they visited and had bookmarked alongside the aesthetic and message they discussed they wished to go for. I paired this with research on light and ancient marble sculpture and began the process of selecting forms that are more globally familiar such as Apollo, illustrated here and began illustrating forms by reducing them to their light/shadow palettes. Through this process I reached to this design.

Tiffany MA
Tiffany MA

