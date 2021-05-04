Heyday – Mobile App

Last year I was the designer on the design sprint for Heyday, a skincare brand.

There were 9 total different prototypes at the end and this is one screen of those iterations.

At some point, we decided to change the word shelf to the cabinet. This is the dark UI cabinet screen where you can see all your available products for skincare routines.

