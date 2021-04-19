Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Đorđe Vukojević

Treasure Nest | Upcycled Crafts

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
Hire Me
  • Save
Treasure Nest | Upcycled Crafts lockup logo mark visual identity brand illustration vector logo branding mark photoshop design logo design
Download color palette

Treasure Nest is a family-owned handmade upcycled craft store. While developing the production and retail strategy for notebooks, postcards, keychains, and other decorative products, we helped them establish a friendly visual identity.

Speaking directly to conservation-aware people, the brand combines knowledge 🦉 in using simple solutions to reduce human pollution and reuse materials which are becoming a bigger problem on daily basis.

-----

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

👋 Discover more at:

Bēhance
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
synezis.com

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
— Creating stunning visual experiences 👁
Hire Me

More by Đorđe Vukojević

View profile
    • Like