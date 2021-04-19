Treasure Nest | Upcycled Crafts

Treasure Nest is a family-owned handmade upcycled craft store. While developing the production and retail strategy for notebooks, postcards, keychains, and other decorative products, we helped them establish a friendly visual identity.

Speaking directly to conservation-aware people, the brand combines knowledge 🦉 in using simple solutions to reduce human pollution and reuse materials which are becoming a bigger problem on daily basis.

-----

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

👋 Discover more at:

Bēhance

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

synezis.com