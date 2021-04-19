Onbording screen animations

Here we come up with an amazing Onboarding screen design that smooths your task delegation process and enhances productivity.

We have used 3 quirky and meaningful interface illustrations for a quick explanation of the app features and to make the UI lively. Also, the interface animation can make the essential details quickly noticeable.

This artistic welcome gives more confidence and therefore makes the user experience positive.

Feel free to share your views on this.

App: Adobe Illustrator, After Effects

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at dropline360@gmail.com

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to like, share, & follow us!

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kashif-arif-4664181aa/?miniProfileUrn=urn%3Ali%3Afs_miniProfile%3AACoAADDT2Y4BP5ZqY85Tc5BVA00KrfEW1cyCues