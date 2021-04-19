Sanaullah Ujjal
BrandCull

QuickFly Logo Design ( Q letter + Ply icon )

Sanaullah Ujjal
BrandCull
Sanaullah Ujjal for BrandCull
Hire Us
  • Save
QuickFly Logo Design ( Q letter + Ply icon ) paper plane airplane flight logo rocket logo earth planet plane q flight logo flight q logo minimalist logo logo mark graphic design logo presentation brand design logotype logo inspiration modern logo brand identity branding
Download color palette

QuickFly Logo Design
I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

----

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
☝️☝️☝️
Thank You

BrandCull
BrandCull
Hire Us

More by BrandCull

View profile
    • Like