Igor Sorokin

Albuquerque New Mexico City Skyline

Igor Sorokin
Igor Sorokin
  • Save
Albuquerque New Mexico City Skyline city new mexico albuquerque architecture panorama cityscape landmark building town skyline
Download color palette

Albuquerque New Mexico City Skyline with Color Buildings Isolated on White. Vector Illustration. Albuquerque USA Cityscape with Landmarks. Business Travel and Tourism Concept with Modern Architecture.

Buy on Creative Market:
https://creativemarket.com/Booblgum/5963352-Albuquerque-New-Mexico-City-Skyline

- EPS 10
- AI CS5
- HI-Res JPG

Also, you can find and buy this illustration in my account on Shutterstock: www.shutterstock.com/g/igorsorokin

Igor Sorokin
Igor Sorokin

More by Igor Sorokin

View profile
    • Like