Jakub Helcberger

News & Article App

Jakub Helcberger
Jakub Helcberger
Hire Me
  • Save
News & Article App onboarding ui onboarding mobile app uxui ux concept ui design news newsfeed news app ui article reader article news app
Download color palette

Hi guys! Hope your day is going great so far! Here's another app concept I've been working on. It's a news and article app which contains your latest news and bookmarks saved for later. Hope you like it! Cheers

Close-ups:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118325457/News-App-UI

Jakub Helcberger
Jakub Helcberger
Junior UI•UX Looking for New Adventures ✌🏻
Hire Me

More by Jakub Helcberger

View profile
    • Like