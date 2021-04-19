Mateusz Beczek

Valley of the Kings

At the beginning of April took place the parade in Cairo in Egypt. Twenty two mummies were transported to the new museum. It inspired me a lot and I decided to create a project connected with this event.

What do you think about it?

Would you like to go to Cairo and see the mummies ?

