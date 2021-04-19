Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, guys!
Take a look at our new shot — banking app 💰
⬅️ On the left screen, you see that dashboard where the user can:
💳 see the cards and make transactions;
🎯 add a goal and save up money;
📊 see the credit score.
➡️ On the right screen, there is a card view. The user may make transfers, see the card data, and check the monthly limit if it's a credit one.
🟠 🔴 When choosing the color scheme, we thought about our target audience. We decided to make the design bright and used orange and red as accent colors.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. We already have experience in designing investment app, check out our case 😉
Created by Alena Kovaleva
