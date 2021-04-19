The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys!

Take a look at our new shot — banking app 💰

⬅️ On the left screen, you see that dashboard where the user can:

💳 see the cards and make transactions;

🎯 add a goal and save up money;

📊 see the credit score.

➡️ On the right screen, there is a card view. The user may make transfers, see the card data, and check the monthly limit if it's a credit one.

🟠 🔴 When choosing the color scheme, we thought about our target audience. We decided to make the design bright and used orange and red as accent colors.

