Case study: Mp3million

MP3Million is a million and more of tracks. No more subscription services – just a lot of music. The library includes a massive collection that can be listened to and purchased from desktop and mobile devices.
Task:
Create a user-friendly and easy-to-use interface for people of different ages and nationalities united by their passion for music.
┈┈┈┈┈
Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/entertainment/mp3million
