Aleksandra Tkachenko

Custom dashboard for real estate management

Aleksandra Tkachenko
Aleksandra Tkachenko
  • Save
Custom dashboard for real estate management crm portal dashboard minimal ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello friends 😀

This is a web design of Custom Dashboard for Real Estate Management.

See more here https://www.behance.net/gallery/114327435/SaaS-for-Real-Estate-Agencies

Don't forget to like 🧡

Say what you think in the comments 🙌

View all tags
Posted on Apr 19, 2021
Aleksandra Tkachenko
Aleksandra Tkachenko

More by Aleksandra Tkachenko

View profile
    • Like