Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cliffex

COVID-19 Community Tracker App

Cliffex
Cliffex
Hire Us
  • Save
COVID-19 Community Tracker App mobile app mobile design mobile app design mobile ui mobile application app community app covid ux ui design android app development ios app development app design
COVID-19 Community Tracker App mobile app mobile design mobile app design mobile ui mobile application app community app covid ux ui design android app development ios app development app design
COVID-19 Community Tracker App mobile app mobile design mobile app design mobile ui mobile application app community app covid ux ui design android app development ios app development app design
COVID-19 Community Tracker App mobile app mobile design mobile app design mobile ui mobile application app community app covid ux ui design android app development ios app development app design
Download color palette
  1. 01 Dribbble shot.png
  2. 02 Dribbble shot.png
  3. 03 Dribbble shot.png
  4. 04 Dribbble shot.png

Hello again Dribbblers,

COVID19 has struck again and our teams are facing the brunt of it. We faced a lot of challenges and realized that the existing apps leave a lot to be desired. So we started working on a simple app design for COVID tracking app that helps individuals stay safe and also keep the community safe. Let us know your thoughts and comments.

As always.. made with ❤️ by Cliffex. Stay safe.

Cliffex
Cliffex
Welcome to our design portfolio.
Hire Us

More by Cliffex

View profile
    • Like