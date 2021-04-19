COVID-19 Community Tracker App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello again Dribbblers,
COVID19 has struck again and our teams are facing the brunt of it. We faced a lot of challenges and realized that the existing apps leave a lot to be desired. So we started working on a simple app design for COVID tracking app that helps individuals stay safe and also keep the community safe. Let us know your thoughts and comments.
As always.. made with ❤️ by Cliffex. Stay safe.