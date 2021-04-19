Polestar - App Design

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Carbon emissions and pollution is a growing concern for many people. Consequently, the electric cars are ever more appealing because it has several environmental benefits over ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) cars.

Recently, we came across Polestar - a Sino-Swedish automotive brand jointly owned by Volvo Car Group and its parent company Geely. The company develops high-end electric performance cars.

We loved everything in their electric cars; from the frameless mirrors to the vegan interior, it seems that every aspect has been thoroughly thought out.

So, we thought, why not come up with an app design concept for their brand.

