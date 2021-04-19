Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehdi Bagheri

The melurr finance management app design

Mehdi Bagheri
Mehdi Bagheri
Hire Me
  • Save
The melurr finance management app design credit card money finance minimal dark mode app mobile design ios app android app android mobile ui mobile app mobile iphone 12 ios design ios ux design uidesign uiux application design
The melurr finance management app design credit card money finance minimal dark mode app mobile design ios app android app android mobile ui mobile app mobile iphone 12 ios design ios ux design uidesign uiux application design
The melurr finance management app design credit card money finance minimal dark mode app mobile design ios app android app android mobile ui mobile app mobile iphone 12 ios design ios ux design uidesign uiux application design
Download color palette
  1. 01.png
  2. 02.png
  3. 03.png

Hey what's up guys?
Today I would like to share the 👉 "Melurr" finance management app

Have any app or website design project?
📬 I'm available for hire - hire.mehdi@gmail.com

I hope you enjoy it 🎉

Follow me on instagram:
Instagram

Mehdi Bagheri
Mehdi Bagheri
I help the founders products through great design.
Hire Me

More by Mehdi Bagheri

View profile
    • Like