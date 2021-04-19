Refueling station minimalist logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi I'm Istiak Ahmed Sifat, a professional graphic designer. I worked on this project recently. This minimalist logo was designed for a refueling station named "REFUELING STATION". I also design flat , mascot , emblem, modern , minimalist logo, brochure , business card , social media promotion banner, book cover, restaurant menus, Marketing & advertising graphic design and so on for various brand and companies. I have above 3 years experience In this sector. Also I own Government issued certificate in Graphic Design,
If you're looking for someone to do all the graphic related jobs for your company , then you can contact me through email
Email: istiakahmed035169@gmail.com