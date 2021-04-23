Quberten

Virtus.pro

Quberten
Quberten
  • Save
Virtus.pro sport mascot branding logo redesign csgo dota2 virtus.pro sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports esports logo esports
Download color palette

The logo of an esports organization Virtus.Pro. 4-time winners of ESL One, 2-time winners of Dota 2 Major.

All the elements in the logo have been improved and smoothed out. The club’s mascot was kept in and its anatomy was corrected, the triangle shield has acquired a new shape and can now act as an independent element.

More details here: https://quberten.com/content/virtuspro-logo

Quberten
Quberten
Sports Design Studio

More by Quberten

View profile
    • Like