The logo of an esports organization Virtus.Pro. 4-time winners of ESL One, 2-time winners of Dota 2 Major.

All the elements in the logo have been improved and smoothed out. The club’s mascot was kept in and its anatomy was corrected, the triangle shield has acquired a new shape and can now act as an independent element.

More details here: https://quberten.com/content/virtuspro-logo