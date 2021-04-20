Logo of the Lokomotiv-Kuban basketball club from the VTB League. A regular participant of EuroLeague.

The Lokomotiv Sports Society is one of the oldest national sports brands in Russia. The main logo for the society clubs have an original and easily-recognizable design. This logo combines modern sports design and the continuation of the sports society traditions. At the same time it stands out from other clubs’ logos. The logo is straightforward and clear to a reasonable degree.

More info here: https://quberten.com/PBC-Lokomotiv-Kuban-redesign