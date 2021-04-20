🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo of the Lokomotiv-Kuban basketball club from the VTB League. A regular participant of EuroLeague.
The Lokomotiv Sports Society is one of the oldest national sports brands in Russia. The main logo for the society clubs have an original and easily-recognizable design. This logo combines modern sports design and the continuation of the sports society traditions. At the same time it stands out from other clubs’ logos. The logo is straightforward and clear to a reasonable degree.
More info here: https://quberten.com/PBC-Lokomotiv-Kuban-redesign