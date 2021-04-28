Basov: UI/UX Design
New design for DeuxparDeux website / Magento 2

New design for DeuxparDeux website / Magento 2 responsive design website design uidesign minimal shopping app shop store kids baby baby clothes magento 2 product design product page product tablet app tablet design ecommerce app ecommerce shop ecommerce design ecommerce
A little piece of a large project. Redesign of the Deuxpardeux site. Shopping will be easier, we promise.

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions, and associated services for businesses and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers the best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

New design for Deux par Deux web site
