Landing Page ~ DoList's

#Concept Landing page UI / UX Design (DoList).
DoList's itself is a web application to organize your
daily tasks to produce better quality work and
increase work productivity.
-------------------
Visit our team profile! more items it's coming soon!
Instagram: @dovky.id
Email: dovky.id@gmail.com