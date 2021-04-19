VEED.IO | Home Page Exploration v.6

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey Dribbbles!
Over the past few months, we've been working so hard to define the style and visual language of VEED.IO which would affect the look and feel of the entire product.
In the next couple of shots, I'm going to share some standpoints of our design journey and home page explorations.
What is VEED.IO?
VEED.IO is an online app for editing videos (amongst other things!) and our mission is to make video editing simple and accessible to everyone.
Cheers,
Aryana
Learn More About VEED:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | E-Mail
