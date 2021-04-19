Murilo Hiratomi

Tap Dancer Portfolio

Tap Dancer Portfolio minimalist tap dancer web design portfolio tilda publishing uidesign dance tap dance
Build this portfolio for a tap dancer friend using the free plan from Tilda Publishing.

I designed it to be classy and minimalist.

Check it out: http://fernandoflesch.tilda.ws/

