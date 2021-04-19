Good for Sale
Nick Hubley

Desktop Ecommerce Summer Sandals Concept

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Hire Me
  • Save
Desktop Ecommerce Summer Sandals Concept brand design slider blue figma flatdesign shopify ecommerce design ecommerce typography adobe ui website business brand minimal digital ux design

Simpiily UI Kit/Design System

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on figma.com
Good for sale
Simpiily UI Kit/Design System
Download color palette

Simpiily UI Kit/Design System

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on figma.com
Good for sale
Simpiily UI Kit/Design System

The first desktop screen for Simpiily my UI kit.

Made using Figma.

Picture are from HYPEBEAST.

Check out my latest UI kit on Figma Community.

Twitter | Instagram| Figma | Check me out!

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
An intuitive design is how you can give users superpowers.
Hire Me

More by Nick Hubley

View profile
    • Like