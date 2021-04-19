Viruses Information Dashboard UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers,
Happy Monday. Here comes the freebie for today. This dashboard is about information on deadly viruses.
I upload freebies regularly, make sure to follow me on dribbble and instagram to get freebies in your feed everyday.
Follow me on Instagram
Have a productive week ahead.