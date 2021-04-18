Poets of the Fall | Music album illustration concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created my own vision vector design concept for my favorite album Ultraviolet of the band Poets of the fall.
I love their music and Marko Saaresto's unusual approach to the visual creation of music video.
Instagram | Behance